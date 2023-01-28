The Elks Victory Lodge #1179 and Georgia P. Kelly Temple #863 hosted the Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Delta GEMS program.
The Delta GEMS program enjoyed a dining etiquette session and presentation regarding the rich history of Elks Victory Lodge #1179.
The Delta GEMS program offers a road map for college and career planning through activities that provide opportunities for self-reflection and individual growth.
Larry Moody serves as the Exalted Ruler, and Wilma Harris serves as the Daughter Ruler of this local historic organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.