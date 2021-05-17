SOUTH HILL – For the past six years, Sandra Noel has worked at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) as an Executive Assistant to CEO Scott Burnette. She’s well known in the office and handles a little bit of everything, but mostly serves as the face of administration.
When the COVID vaccine clinics opened at the old hospital, Sandra helped check patients in at registration, escorted them to the vaccination area and answered questions. VCU Health CMH awarded Sandra with the April Team Member of the Month award for STAR service. STAR stands for Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships. Sandra received the STAR service award, STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of May and a $40 gift card.
“Sandra always made patients feel welcomed and at ease,” said Joanne Malone, Clinical Quality Analyst, on her nomination form. “Daily Sandra provides excellent customer service above and goes beyond the call of duty for everyone she meets, always with a kind word and a genuine smile. Sandra’s caring nature and cheerful personality make her a valuable asset at VCU Health CMH.”
“She is very conscientious about helping wherever she can and provides great customer service,” said Mr. Burnette. “She is a great role model for STAR service.”
“The COVID vaccine clinics were a wonderful experience,” said Sandra. “The patients were so glad to be getting their vaccination, it was uplifting. I was humbled to receive this award; I felt like I was just doing my job.”
Sandra is a firm believer in team effort. “You can’t do anything by yourself,” she said. “It takes a team; lean on others.”
Sandra lives in Valentines and is working on her bachelor’s degree in health care administration. She comes from an extensive background in the insurance industry, where she worked 36 years as an agent. She has a granddaughter in Elizabeth City who is the apple of her eye.
The only other nominee for April was Tracy Bailey in the C.A.R.E. offices.
