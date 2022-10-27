Greensville County High School principal Noah Rogers has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence as of this week. This has been confirmed to the Independent-Messenger by Greensville County Public Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
Rogers assumed the role of principal of the high school at the start of this year, replacing LaMeka Harrison, who served in the role last year. He previously served as principal at GCHS during the mid-2010s, and before then, served in the same capacity at E.W. Wyatt Middle School.
Edwards would not go into detail on the reasons for Rogers’ absence, but implied that more information would be revealed in the coming days.
