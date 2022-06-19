Petersburg – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will proclaim America's Independence Day on July 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities and programs.
Families will enjoy the chance to meet founding father Patrick Henry portrayed by Charles Wissinger and hear his famous "Liberty or Death" speech, listen the the Harken Back String Band, participate in a period baseball demonstration and enjoy other period games. Living historians portraying Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers will share why they fought and explain the equipment and life of the men during the War for Independence and the American Civil War. Visitors can also take part in a special ceremony with color guard, pledge of allegiance and a musket fire salute.
All visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Breakthrough Battlefield which on April 2, 1865, resulted in the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond. A mere seven days later, the surrender at Appomattox helped to secure the Union and began healing a nation.
Visitors will see that some inspirations remain the same as Thomas Jefferson observed in his quote, "We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
All event activities and programs are included with regular daily paid admission.
One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
