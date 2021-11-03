The Associated Press is reporting Glenn Youngkin-R is the projected winner as the next governor of the Commonwealth. The Virginia Public Access Project also projects Youngkin has defeated former governor Terry McAuliffe in a race getting nationwide attention.
As of 12:57 a.m Wednesday, Youngkin has garnered 1,655,032 votes (50.97%) to McAuliffe's 1,598,627 (48.34%). The GOP is projected to sweep the statewide races. The party hasn't won a statewide race since 2009.
Winsome Sears-R is projected to defeat Hala Ayala-D for lieutenant governor. Jason Miyares-R is projected to edge out incumbent Mark Herring-D for Attorney General.
