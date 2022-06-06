When 8 a.m. rolls around this Wednesday, some residents might wonder why so many law enforcement officers are hanging around the old Emporia Elementary School building on South Main St. They will be moments away from taking off on the journey to Greensville Elementary School for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is hosted by law enforcement agencies throughout the state, with approximately 2,000 law enforcement officers participating. The torch is known as the Flame of Hope. The Flame of Hope officially lights the cauldron in Richmond, signifying the start of the Virginia Special Olympic Games. The 2022 games are June 10-11.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an annual event to raise funds for the Special Olympics. The event in Emporia came around like clockwork every June from the early 1980s to 2019 — then the pandemic arrived. The Law Enforcement Torch Run through Emporia went away in 2020 and 2021, but it’s back this year with a few changes.
One of the most popular items is the Law Enforcement Torch Run T-shirt. In the past, the shirts were purchased at the Emporia Police Department. This year the sales of Torch Run products are online, and the steps to place an order are on the Emporia, Virginia Police Department Facebook page.
“It seems to be moving fairly quickly,” Lt. Troy Hawkins said. “The orders have been coming in within the week they were ordered.”
Every order counts. Every donation counts. Local law enforcement set this year’s fundraising goal at $2,500.
The Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies will participate in Wednesday’s Torch Run. As always, citizens are invited to participate in the event. In the past, members of the Greensville County High School Track and Field team and other organizations have run the approximately two-mile trek to Greensville Elementary School.
In 2019, Brenda Robinson could not stop running. She completed the course and high-stepped it to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville to teach a fitness class. Run, walk or crawl. It doesn’t matter. The point of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to shed awareness on the Virginia Special Olympics and raise funds for the games. It’s a journey similar to many in Virginia preceding the Virginia Special Olympics. It’s a journey Law enforcement agencies in Emporia-Greensville will take this coming Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.