City of Emporia Employees began showing up at the Roses Shopping Center Parking lot at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday for the annual Spring Clean-up. By the time 7 a.m. rolled around only five citizens were on hand to assist the crews in picking up trash.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson decided to postpone the event in the hopes of having more community involvement as has happened in recent years.
City of Emporia Deputy Director of Public Services Alton Mason has yet to announce a make-up date for the cleanup effort. Each year supplies are handed out to city staff and citizens. Groups move to sections throughout the municipality to pick up trash.
It will have to wait for another day this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.