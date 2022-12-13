Jarratt’s long-outdated water and sewer system could receive a much-needed update in the near future, but not without help.
At Monday night’s meeting, the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority received approval to seek financial assistance in the form of Rural Development funds from the United States Department of Agriculture to revamp miles and miles of outdated water and sewer infrastructure in the town of Jarratt.
Already, the GCWSA has completed a preliminary engineering report of the work that needs to be done.
“There are lines in the Jarratt service area that were installed in the 1930s that have reached the end of their useful life expectancy,” said GCWSA Assistant Director Glen Gibson.
The GCWSA took control of the infrastructure earlier this year, after the Town of Jarratt officially gifted it to the authority in June. Prior to then, the county had been leasing Jarratt’s water and sewer system since 1989 under a 40-year agreement.
According to Gibson, the GCWSA has already tried to fund part of the rehabilitation efforts with a grant from the Virginia Department of Health, but the request was denied. As of last count, Jarratt’s water and sewer system currently services 427 customers, all of whom are now customers of Greensville County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.