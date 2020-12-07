The Crater Health District is hosting a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event on Dec. 8 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons.
Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae said he and other officials do not know what attendance for this event will look like. Registration for testing events in Emporia and Greensville County has been sporadic. A planned testing event on Nov. 5 was cancelled due to lack of interest, while the most recent event on Nov. 20 was deemed a “huge improvement” by officials – 41 individuals pre-registered for the event.
CHD says testing is available to individuals age 5 and up. Testing is recommended for individuals with symptoms or those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Testing will be done by appointment only. To pre-register for testing, call CHD at 804-862-8989.
