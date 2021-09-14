SOUTH HILL– With COVID-19, lung cancer and other lung conditions prevalent in the Southside Health District, a second pulmonologist to CMH Pulmonology Services in South Hill is a welcome addition.
Obed Adarkwah, MD, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, is board certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine. He earned his Doctor of Medicine at the Medical University of The Americas in Nevis, West Indies. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and a fellowship in Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine at The Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Dr. Adarkwah is a self-proclaimed people person.
“While I was earning my master’s in molecular biology with a focus on cancer genetics, I had planned on pursuing a Ph.D.,” he said. “I soon realized I wanted to be able to talk to patients, and I enjoy being around people more than conducting research. Studying cancer genetics proved to be a good link to pulmonary studies later. You have to understand biochemistry and how these medicines work.”
“Toward the end of my critical care studies I realized I wanted to have more of an impact on my patients’ health by treating them earlier before they got so sick,” Dr. Adarkwah explained. Critical care is exciting and fast-paced, but you don’t get the chance to get to know your patients. I really enjoy the challenge of pulmonary medicine. You have to understand radiology and physiology, all the nuances and patterns, to be an effective pulmonologist.”
He has a lofty goal for this community.
“I want my patients to accept me as family,” he said. “If I listen to them, do the legwork to figure out their problems and earn their trust, they’ll be more likely to get involved in their health choices and ultimately improve.”
He is a big proponent of empowering his patients to ask questions and become invested in their own health. In turn, he always explains why he is doing something, so they are more inclined to adhere to his recommendations.
“I love the patients that ask lots of questions,” he said. “They keep you on your toes and ensure we’re both on the same page.”
When he’s not working, Dr. Adarkwah enjoys spending time with his wife of ten years and his dog, Rusty. Most of his family lives in Canada, but he has a relative in South Carolina. He understands the importance of needing to recharge so his favorite pastime is sleeping. Like many of us, it is difficult to find time to exercise but having a rambunctious dog keeps him active. He enjoys cooking and harmonizing flavors. His specialty is lasagna made with feta cheese and sausage.
To make an appointment with CMH Pulmonary Services, call (434) 584-2273. The practice is in the C.A.R.E. Building next to VCU Health CMH at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill, Virginia.
