HOPEWELL – The Virginia Legacy Run is coming through the town of Hopewell on Friday, June 24th and launching from Downtown Hopewell’s American Legion Post 146 located at 217 East City Point Rd at 8:00am.
You can be a part of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run in Hopewell by connecting with Hopewell’s local post. American Legion Post 146 is asking members of the public, local businesses, and local groups to line the street and give a great send off to the group of Riders as they raise awareness of scholarships for the children of fallen Veterans. Flags are available to any that are willing to come out and cheer on the riders.
This annual event has helped raise $12 million dollars for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund since its inception in 2006. These funds have provided more than 400 needs-based college scholarships to students who lost a parent on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, or have a parent with a combined VA disability rating of 50 percent or greater.
American Legion Riders have traveled American highways and visited with hundreds of communities to bring awareness to this mission over the past 15 years. Along the way, riders have been energized by those who have lined the streets and highway overpasses, waving flags and cheering as The American Legion Riders rolled by. The support the Legacy Run receives from posts, gas stations, city officials and police departments is critical to the success of these events.
The Legacy Scholarship Fund is professionally managed by the American Legion, and 100% of donations go into it, with interest from the principal balance in the fund being used to fund the scholarships. Those interested in donating can make checks payable to Virginia Legacy Run and mail them to Virginia Legacy Run, c/o Randy Gunn, 7518 Taw St., N. Chesterfield, VA 23237. All contributions are tax deductible.
To learn more about the Legacy Scholarship Fund, visit www.legion.org/scholarships/legacy or www.legion.org/facebook or www.twitter.com/AmericanLegion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.