ga tech player

Georgia Tech during the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Wednesday March 8th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)

 ACC
Pitt proved why they are a force to be reckoned with this week in Greensboro, as they used a dominating inside performance by Jamarius Burton and company to hold on and defeat scrappy Georgia Tech, 89-81, in the Second Round of the ACC Tournament.
 