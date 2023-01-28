RICHMOND – A bill that would require safer storage of firearms was one of several gun safety measures Democrats advanced in party-line votes during the Senate Judiciary meeting on Monday.
In the wake of the recent shooting of a Newport News teacher by a 6-year-old student, Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, brought forward legislation that would require gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition in separate, inaccessible spaces to any minor or person prohibited to own a firearm. The bill, SB 1139, would also require gun dealers to post a sign stating the law in a visible place.
Violation of the bill, which 19 other senators co-patroned, would be a Class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250.
“Children are bringing firearms to schools and our schools have very little means and methods without hardening our schools of doing something about this,” Lori Haas, state director of the Virginia Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, said. “These are deadly weapons, we’re not saying don’t own them, we’re saying store them responsibly and safely.”
Access to guns increases the risk of violence and death, including suicide in young people facing mental health challenges, Boysko said. She compared the legislation to using car seats and locking up dangerous medicine at home.
Andrew Goddard, a board member of the Virginia Center for Public Safety, cited how gun deaths recently surpassed car crashes as the leading cause of death for children in the U.S during his public comment.
Opponents criticized restricting youth access to firearms, with many speakers advocating for access to firearms in cases of self-defense such as home invasion.
“One size doesn’t fit all,” Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League said. “We have plenty of teenagers out there that have been raised around firearms and been taught to safely handle them, and there have been cases where somebody under 18 has stopped home invasions with the firearm they had access to.”
The bill exempts anyone carrying a legally possessed firearm on their person, the storage of antique firearms and minors who are legally authorized to use a firearm – including for hunting.
The committee also looked at other gun-related legislation:
Assault Weapon Ownership
Senate Democrats voted to combine similar pieces of legislation while advancing SB 1382, introduced by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, which would ban new sale and possession of assault firearms as well as any ownership by people under 21 years old. It also would prohibit the sale of large capacity ammunition feeding devices and block violators of the law from having a gun for three years after being convicted.
The bill saw opposition from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who questioned its constitutionality based on the fact the bill would affect anyone who claims to be carrying a weapon in self defense and that Virginia has no historical basis to permit legislators from prohibiting people to carry weapons in public.
“Those are the two prongs for determining constitutionality and your answers to those questions clearly demonstrate that this is unconstitutional,” Obenshain said.
Ghost Guns
Committee members voted along party lines to pass SB 1181, introduced by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, which would ban and penalize the sale, transfer or purchase of unfinished frames, or receivers and unserialized firearms, commonly known as “ghost guns.”
Tanya Schardt, representing the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, spoke about how it would close loopholes in a new federal rule that placed regulations on ghost gun manufacturing and sales.
“This industry is already working to find a way around the new rule,” Schardt said. “They have promised that they would, and we just saw that Polymer 80, the largest manufacturer of ghost gun parts, has introduced a new framer receiver that circumvents the new federal rule.”
Other supporters of the bill included representatives from the Virginia Center for Public Safety, Moms Demand Action, League of Women Voters in Virginia and the Falls Church City Council.
Representatives from the National Rifle Association and Virginia’s Citizens Defense League criticized the bill, saying it would not prevent crime.
Domestic Violence
Committee members voted 9-6 along party lines to advance two bills that would block Virginians convicted of domestic violence charges and minors from accessing firearms.
SB 909, introduced by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would ban firearm transfers to another person from a prohibited person. The bill would require transferees to be at least 21 years old and live in a separate residence from the subject to the protective order.
Supporters praised the bill for clarifying and addressing discrepancies in existing gun transfer legislation relating to domestic violence.
“We’ve realized that there are some wild inconsistencies in the requirements of transferees for those firearms restrictions,” Jonathan Yglesias, policy director for the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Action Alliance, said. “And it’s causing confusion in terms of implementation.”
One speaker, who identified themself as “Christian,” shared their story at the meeting as a survivor of domestic violence to explain why they opposed the bill: the language would still allow transfer of a gun to a family member. The speaker said that their wife had been imprisoned on accusations of felony arson, and had previously threatened them with a gun. When she went to prison, she gave her gun to her daughter, the speaker said.
“My fear is that when she gets out of jail, she knows exactly where that weapon is and she probably will come after me,” the speaker said.
Firearms in Public Spaces
The committee also reviewed several pieces of legislation regarding firearms in public spaces.
SB 1378, introduced by Sen. Bill Desteph, R-Virginia Beach, would have made the use of a concealed firearm to commit other felonies, including murder and sexual assault, an additional and separate felony. Also, it would have increased the minimum sentences from three to five years for a first offense from five to 10 years for a second offense.
After Senate Democrats killed the bill, Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, said he was stunned because he thought it was a bill that could see bipartisan support.
Senate Democrats voted to advance SB 1192, introduced by Ebbin, which could have prohibited carrying semi-automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns in public places and walkways.
Many opponents, which included Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, representatives from the Virginia Citizens Defense League and the National Rifle Association, pointed out that the law could affect hunting.
“This law will prohibit many gun-free places to hunt,” said a resident of Hanover County during the public comment period.
Local Control of Firearm Regulations
Senate Democrats voted to kill SB 1236, introduced by Obenshain that would remove a locality’s authority to ban people from having firearms or ammunition in public spaces.
The bill was similar to SB 805 introduced by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield. The committee did not review Chase’s bills because she tested positive for COVID-19.
