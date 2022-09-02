Family Bingo is back at the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department. Bingo is being held the first Saturday of each month. The next Bingo night will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. A pack of 15 games will be $ 10.00, six cards per sheet. Additional packs $ 5.00 each. There will be a $500 jackpot, 50/50 raffle and all games cash money. Hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, chips, drinks and baked goods will be for sale. Ages 7-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Ebony Volunteer Fire Department is located at 497 Robinson Ferry Road, Ebony, Virginia 23845. A large crowd turned out for the first Bingo night on August 6, 2022.