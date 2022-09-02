Family Bingo is back at the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department. Bingo is being held the first Saturday of each month. The next Bingo night will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. A pack of 15 games will be $ 10.00, six cards per sheet. Additional packs $ 5.00 each. There will be a $500 jackpot, 50/50 raffle and all games cash money. Hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, chips, drinks and baked goods will be for sale. Ages 7-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Ebony Volunteer Fire Department is located at 497 Robinson Ferry Road, Ebony, Virginia 23845. A large crowd turned out for the first Bingo night on August 6, 2022.
Family Bingo is back at Ebony Volunteer Fire Department
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Virginia State Police investigate a head on collision in the city of Hampton
- Four escape multi-car wreck on Interstate 95 in Greensville County
- Emporia Police Department plays large part in finding missing Florida juvenile
- Former Emporia man accepts guilty plea in federal court
- DMV Select to open in Sussex County
- Forest woman charged with sexual abuse of an animal
- Broadband ceremony brings great hope in Southside Virginia
- Greensville County Football Players of the Week
- Possession of controlled substance charge filed
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.