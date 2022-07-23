LAWRENCEVILLE — There was a lot of excitement recently at the Brunswick County Airport. Brunswick County Department of Economic Development along with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles Chapter 478 of Southern Maryland hosted a youth fly day for students aged 8-17.
Approximately 15 members of the EAA volunteered their time as pilots, ground control, and support services for this event. Twenty-five students were able to get a 15-minute orientation and overview of an airplane followed by a 20-30 minute flight with a licensed pilot.
Launched in 1992, the EAA Young Eagles program has dedicated more than 25 years to giving youth their first free ride in an airplane. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation and other STEM-related fields. Today, more than 2 million young people have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program. These flights are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers. It is staggering that in over 2 million flights, the EAA has never had a safety incident, plane crash, or any other flight emergency.
“This was an extraordinary opportunity for Brunswick County youth,” Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development said. “So many of our residents have never had the opportunity to fly in an airplane. To be able to have this experience as a young person is life-changing. I cannot thank the EAA Young Eagles volunteers enough for their participation and enthusiasm. Each one of our volunteers has a true passion for aviation and they are devoted to sharing that passion with the next generation.”
If you have a child between the ages of 8 and 17 who may be interested in participating in future events such as these, please contact Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development at areynolds@brunswickco.com, or (434) 848-3107 to be added to the mailing list.
