Each year many Virginians are caught unaware of new laws that come into effect on July 1. At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensville County Ruritan Club, Greensville County Commonwealth Attorney Patricia Watson will present new state laws implemented nearly three months ago.
Watson hosted a similar program in August of 2020, a year in which legislators enacted many new laws for July. More followed in January of 2021. The commonwealth attorney described the number of new regulations as almost overwhelming. She showed 264 slides during the 2020 gathering. Watson will answer questions from the audience following her presentation.
A short presentation regarding scams and holiday awareness follows Watson’s presentation Tuesday. The Greensville County Ruritan Club is located at 370 Ruritan Dr, Emporia. All citizens from Emporia, Greensville County, and Jarratt are invited to attend Tuesday’s Neighborhood Watch meeting.
