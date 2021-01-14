Samuela Mounga, 19, of Emporia, is incarcerated at Southside Regional Jail, facing robbery and auto theft charges following a Wednesday bizarre set of incidents.
The Emporia Police Department received a call regarding a stolen Southampton County School bus in the area of Center and East Atlantic Streets. Officers discovered the bus abandoned in the parking lot of the Emporia Shopping Center. Detectives were dispersed to the scene to head the investigation.
At approximately 12:11 p.m., the EPD responded to a robbery in progress at the 201 East Atlantic St. Family Dollar. The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
“The investigation led officers and detectives to the suspect’s apartment on Halifax St. above Strong Temple,” EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw said. “The suspect temporarily barricaded himself in the apartment, and once officers made entry into the apartment, the suspect eventually complied and was taken into custody.”
Mounga is being held without bond pending a court date.
