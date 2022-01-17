The latest COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant has wreaked havoc with school systems already dealing with the fallout from previous variants. Greensville County Public Schools have dealt with staffing shortages since the school year began, which have only been exacerbated by the new variant.
This week, the other shoe dropped. Citing an increasing number of staff members who have been forced to either quarantine or isolate, GCPS announced that the next week of classes across all schools will be conducted by hybrid learning.
Schools will remain closed as planned for Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Afterwards, for the remainder of the week, all schools in the GCPS system will revert to hybrid instruction. Greensville County Public Schools hope to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.
"We remain committed to sustaining in-person learning, as we believe this is best for our students," wrote division superintendent Kelvin M. Edwards in a press release issued Friday night. "However, we believe now is the time to take a very brief pause with in-person learning."
Whenever the students return to physical learning, the schools are prepared to take certain measures to control the spread of the virus. These include condensing bus routes, extending lunch periods, shifting recess periods, altering drop-off and pick-up times, and combining classrooms.
The virus has taken its toll far beyond the classroom, as early all of the Eagles' athletic events scheduled for the past week have been postponed or cancelled. Only one basketball game this week has taken place as scheduled -- the varsity girls' basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10 against Franklin, which the Lady Eagles won.
