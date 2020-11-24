The City of Emporia is working hand in hand with the ABM company to cut energy use costs.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson said there is one aspect to the ABM energy savings plan that needs to be followed. On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council adopted Johnson’s requested measure to the energy savings plan.
“We’ve already heard from some staff regarding space heaters and fans that are in the office,” Johnson said. “The recommendation from ABM, who is our project manager, is to recommend against those because that reduces the amount of savings that will be garnering in the public project.”
Johnson said the City already sees savings in utility bills since the implementation of measures by ABM.
In other action:
The City Council appropriated $2,000 to the General Fund for the FY2021 budget.
The revenue was given to the City through the Virtual Training Support grant the municipality received from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
