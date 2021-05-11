The Sussex Lions Club has just completed their “Lions Recycle For Sight” project, wherein community comes together to donate usable eyeglasses to children and adults throughout the world.
According to information from local club president Katrina Valtz, an estimated 120 million people are visually impaired because of uncorrected refractive errors (far and near sightedness) but nearly all cases can be corrected, and normal vision can be restored with eyeglasses, contact lenses or refractive surgery.
In order to help those who may need eyeglasses but cannot afford them, she explained, volunteers in Lions Clubs like those in Sussex County collect used eyeglasses at various community locations which are then shipped to the nearest recycling center. There specially trained volunteers sort, clean and determine the prescription strengths of the glasses. Volunteers then carefully package and store the prepared glasses until they are needed. Any glasses unsuitable for reuse are recycled for scrap, and the proceeds go to benefit local Lions and Leos projects.
Eye care professionals and trained volunteers at the mission site provide vision screenings and, free of charge, distribute the appropriate recycled glasses to children and adults in need.
Below is information for anyone who might either want to support this project in the future or benefit from it.
VIRGINIA LIONS EYEGLASS RECYCLING CENTER
- MULTIPLE DISTRICT 24
o Official Address: 501 Elm Avenue, SW
o P.O. Box 1772 Roanoke, VA 24016 Roanoke, VA 24008-1772 roaleri@verizon.net Tel: 540-345-8823; Fax: 540-345-8824
o Contact: LION DR. H. HAUSER WEILER, MD, PID VLERI Secretary/ Treasurer hauser2020@gmail.com www.valions.org/recycle/roanoke
- MD 24 STATEWIDE CENTERS: LIONS EYEGLASS RECYCLING CENTER OF EASTERN VIRGINIA District 24-D
o Processing Center: 2040 Broadmoor Avenue Chesapeake, VA 23323
o Lion Mary Davis, Director mdfreespirit@hotmail.com
- LIONS EYEGLASS RECYCLING CENTER OF NORTHERN VIRGINIA District 24-A
o Processing Center: 601 S. Carlin Springs Rd. Arlington, VA 22204 lercnova@verizon.net Tel: 703-671-1919; Fax: 703-656-4787
o Processing Center Contact: Lion Roy Davis, CEO lercnova@verizon.net www.valions.org/EGRC
- LIONS EYEGLASS RECYCLING CENTER OF SOUTH WEST VIRGINIA District 24-E P
o Processing Center: 501 Elm Avenue, S.W. Roanoke, VA 24016 roaleri@verizon.net Tel: 540-345-8823 Fax: 540-345-8824
o Processing Center Contact: Lion Gary Wagner roaleri@verizon.net
- LIONS EYEGLASS RECYCLING CENTER OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA District 24-B
o Processing Center: 113400 Tredegar Lake Parkway Midlothian, VA 23112
Processing Center Contact: Lion Ray Guin, PDG lionrayguin@yahoo.com
