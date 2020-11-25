PRINCE GEORGE — A Surry County man who was charged Nov. 12 of murdering a Prince George woman who had been reported missing since early October also served eight years for the rape of a 14-year-old Prince George girl in 2008.
Benjamin Chiarky was charged with second-degree murder by the county police for the death of Corrine Lee Huddleston, 20, who disappeared between Oct. 4 and early Oct. 5 after leaving the 8100 block of Laurel Springs Road. Human remains believed to be Huddleston’s were later found off of Colonial Trail West close to where Chiarky lived.
The Richmond Times Dispatch found that Chiarky had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping an underage girl but his charge was later reduced to eight years after earning credit for good behavior. According to RTD, Benjamin lived a well-adjusted life after prison while still being under strict probation.
“We waited close to 40 days before we were able to find her, and now we wait until the medical examiner is done with her. Nobody deserves to have their life taken from them. But it’s even more heartbreaking when you know that [somebody] took her life and left her in the woods for all these days, and went on about [their] life like everything was fine.” said Shera Gormley, Huddleston’s stepmother, to RTD.
According to the report, Chiarky and Huddleston were familiar with each other and Huddleston was last seen spending time with family Oct. 3 before going missing by 8 p.m. the following day. Family members of Huddleston reported they never spoke to and didn’t know Chiarky.
Court documents showed that Chiarky eventually admitted to the rape incident in 2007 to Prince George officials after changing his story repeatedly while being questioned. In a statement to police, Chiarky said that the victim consented to sexual contact and that Chiarky would stop when said no.
The incident reportedly occurred after Chiarky’s victim visited a friend’s house to work on a school project.
Chiarky was arrested in Goochland County on Oct. 14 for possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance by a convicted felon leading to a warrant for his arrest over violating the conditions of his suspension for the 2008 rape and abduction convictions, according to court papers.
Chiarky also was charged with conspiracy to distribute or sell a Schedule IV drug when he was detained over the murder charges. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11.
