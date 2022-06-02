The summer of 2020 was, to put it mildly, not a great time to open a new business in Emporia...or anywhere else, for that matter. But that didn’t stop the Garza family from taking a crack at it when they opened Sweet Emporia Bakery.
“Most people thought, what was I thinking?” said the bakery’s owner, Sharon Garza. “But…we worked very hard in this building for a long time getting ready to open up, and then COVID hit. Let’s just go for it anyway…we’ll see how it goes.”
Making sweet treats is nothing new for Sharon Garza, who has been doing it for decades for four different bakeries. By the time she and her husband Joe moved from California to Emporia roughly 12 years ago, she wanted to strike out on her own by opening her very own bakery.
In 2016, Sharon and Joe purchased an old house on West Atlantic Street, not far from where the future Rosie’s Gaming Emporium held its recent groundbreaking. In case you’re wondering where, it is right next to the site of the former “Franken Stube” German restaurant, which has been closed for a number of years but is still largely intact.
After a four-year renovation project, the couple were just about ready to open their new business before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic upended their plans. Despite the looming threat, the Garzas had come too far and worked for too long to give up.
Against all odds, Sweet Emporia Bakery held its “soft opening” in July 2021 before holding an official ribbon-cutting and grand opening in November.
After opening day, it took some time for word of mouth to spread about the new bakery in the converted house on West Atlantic.
“The first six months, everybody was curious because, y’know, we’re the new kid in town,” said Sharon. “I get new people every day coming in and they say, ‘I had no idea that you were here.’ And they found out from somebody or they just happen to be driving by and just checking out the building.”
Those who come into Sweet Emporia Bakery can expect the usual bakery fare, such as turnovers, cookies, and sticky buns. Depending on the time of year, be sure to look out for seasonal or holiday specials such as hot cross buns for Easter, soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day, and German “stollen” bread for Christmas.
But according to Garza, her most popular regular item is her caramel apple cake.
Sweet Emporia Bakery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
