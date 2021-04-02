On April 8, John Tyler Community College will hold a free Virtual Career Day open to all from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to connect job seekers with employers. During the event, recruiters from more than 30 area businesses will be on hand online to offer attendees the opportunity to learn about job openings and talk directly with them.
Companies participating in the online event span a wide array of options and include the following: Aerotek, Atlantic Constructors, Inc., Amazon.com, AMR, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Central State Hospital, Chesterfield County Government, Chesterfield County Police Department, Chesterfield County Residential Services, Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Chick-fil-A, Chippenham Hospital, Colonial Heights Police Department, Corman Kokosing Construction, Gerdau Long Steel - North America, Grace Covenant Child Development Center, HCA Healthcare, Heart Havens, Jacobs, Kaiser Aluminum, Kings Dominion, Locke Supply Co, M&E Contractors, PEG, LLC, RCG Behavioral Health Network, Reynolds Consumer Products, Securitas USA, Shamin Hotels, Sherwin Williams, Swim Club Management Group, SYNERGY HomeCare of Central Virginia, The Cedarhouse School, The Housepitality Family, The Literacy Lab, T-Mobile, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, United States Secret Service, Ukrops Homestyle Foods, and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Registration is required and can be accomplished at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenOMFkpwCuKl_olC46C2-mzTpFUU36WonQxwH1tHhq1nzkLg/viewform?usp=sf_link . On the morning of April 8, a link to the event will be sent to all registrants by Tyler Career and Internship Coordinator Ashley Pinney, and Registrations will be accepted up until the start of the event.
Anyone interested in the Career Fair but unable to attend the live event is encouraged to sign up so that they can receive a link about the job openings. For answers to questions about the Virtual Career Fair, contact Ashley Pinney at apinney@jtcc.edu .
