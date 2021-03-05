When a citizen raised concerns about a roadside trash problem along S.Allen Road in Jarratt during the Feb. 16 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting. The discussion sparked the conversation of a roadside trash problem throughout Emporia-Greensville.
Bernice Tucker said she is frustrated with the amount of garbage tossed in the ditches off Liberty Road at the Skippers Road Intersection in the eastern part of the county.
“As soon as you turn off 301, it’s like a dumpster even though there isn’t one there,” she said. “Police have been called because so many people have been seen throwing trash from their vehicle. No action. Us homeowners are so tired and embarrassed about our residences. We pay taxes and have to look at this daily. We have picked up trash ourselves, but how right is that? Something needs to be done.”
There are consequences for those caught throwing trash outside their vehicles. The guilty party could face a $200 fine. If one reports someone throwing garbage from their cars, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office needs a license plate number.
Dee Powell said she is ashamed when visitors see the trash mounting near her home in the southeastern section of Greensville County.
“It’s embarrassing to call this place home when you drive down the road and see so much litter,” Powell said. “Especially near the dump in Washington Park — ridiculous. I don’t want to invite my beach friends to visit because the trash is so bad.”
Complaints about trash are not exclusive to the county. Last March, residents were up in arms about the trash collecting in the ditches around Walmart and other sections of the City of Emporia. Rhonda Clements said the roadside trash problems extend well beyond the Emporia-Greensville, and Virginia line.
“It’s everywhere,” Clements wrote in a Facebook post. “I was going to Greenville, North Carolina, and kept remarking on the amount of trash on the roads. It’s ridiculous.”
The City of Emporia hosts a clean-up day now and then, targeting neighborhoods with a trash problem. Some members of the Emporia City Council have scheduled clean-up days in their districts to bag the problem. The clean-up events in Emporia-Greensville change the appearance for a short time. Still, the roadside trash problem reappears, and a solution to end the mounting trash has yet to be found.
