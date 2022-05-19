When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Sam Medlin’s thoughts immediately went to Joshua House Life Centers in Lviv, Ukraine. Joshua House founders Jim and Sandy McAnn started an orphanage in Lviv shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.
Medlin heard Joshua House founders Jim and Sandy McAnn speak in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, in 1993. Their message touched him deeply, and he’s followed and supported them since that day. From 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, Medlin seeks to do his part by lending a helping hand to the McAnns with a free night of worship music at Emporia’s Emmanuel Worship Center at 4908-10 East Atlantic St. The group Ladder Reign and other artists will lead the evening of fellowship and music to benefit the Joshua House Life Centers.
“Their main ministry is an orphanage in Lviv in the western part of Ukraine,” Medlin said. “They’ve been doing that for more than 20 years. When I last checked, I believe they had somewhere around 50 kids. They will take these kids in, give them a place to stay, and give them a chance to get educated. First, and foremost, they teach them in the ways of the Lord.”
The orphanage houses children from toddlers to 16. Merlin said the orphans are children society doesn’t want. Many come from homes ripe with alcoholism, an issue in Ukraine similar to the opioid crisis in the United States.
The McAnn ministries reach further than housing orphaned children. It also feeds the hungry, helps the homeless, and other works to help those in need. The war brings additional demands to the Lviv community. The war in the eastern part of the nation sent many refugees westward into the city. The municipality moved closer to the frontline of the war, with recent airstrikes knocking out half of the city’s power. A 3-year-old was killed in a recent airstrike in Lviv.
Medlin said the needs in Lviv are numerous. The Sunday concert is one of what he calls many small efforts to bring relief to the war-torn country. Medlin is a firm believer in the power of prayer and calls on everyone to assist in the Ukrainian relief effort through prayer.
You can learn more about the Joshua House Life Centers online at josuahousecares.org or joshuahouselifecenters.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.