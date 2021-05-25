Community Youth Center Limited President Thelma Atkins-Riley told members of the Emporia City Council Tuesday that a document indicating that Elizabeth and Pless Jones met with the CYC Ltd. In December of 2019 never happened.
“The CYC-Ltd. has no knowledge of this meeting,” she said. “The CYC Ltd. did not meet with Elizabeth or Pless Jones and has not agreed to be a key stakeholder with the Equality Equation proposal or project.”
Atkins-Riley said her organization received damaging remarks from Pless Jones that the CYC asked them for $200,000 about 10 or more years ago. Atkins-Riley said Jones’ statement said her group asked for the money was in a hanky panky or scheming manner, and Jones said he couldn’t do it in good faith.
“I’m not sure how this could be possible,” Atkins-Riley said. “None of my board members of the CYC-Ltd. works for an auction company. As president of the CYC-Ltd., I did not know Mr. Jones at the time the CYC was in foreclosure. I used my personal resources to get the CYC out of foreclosure in March of 2011.”
The proposed public-private partnership that would bring the construction of the education, health, and wellness campus to a site on Rt. 301 was brought to the Emporia City Council earlier this month. The Greensville County School Board heard the presentation in April. The plan is to construct a new Greensville County High School and a new elementary school. If approved, GCPS and the Equality Equation would enter into a long-term rental agreement to use the new schools and leasing contract to use the athletic facilities. CTE programs for students at the campus are a vital piece of the plan.
Nicole Cheuk, an attorney with Richmond-based law firm Sans-Anderson, spoke to the Board earlier this month during a school board meeting. She said the Board is not legally authorized to consider the proposal until it adopts guidelines.
“When you receive an unsolicited proposal,” Cheuk said, “there are stringent requirements for what that proposal has to include. And that’s why you’re required to adopt these guidelines prior to considering an unsolicited proposal. You have to put people on notice – corporations on notice, the public on notice – of what that proposal must include.”
Suppose the Board was to receive an alternate proposal. In that case, that proposal must be posted for 45 days so that other organizations would have the opportunity to provide competing bids or projects.
CYC-Ltd. was incorporated on Jan. 12, 2009. Atkins-Riley said Pless Jones approached CYC-Ltd. in February of 2018, representing CNI Development, LLC and NEWCO, LLC with a co-operational proposal. After three attorneys reviewed the proposal, CYC-Ltd. rejected the plan.
“The CYC Ltd. was advised that the agreement was not in the best interest of the CYC Ltd.,” Atkins- Riley said. “We declined his proposal. We are a non-profit organization, and we felt the proposal was contrary to our mission.”
Atkins-Riley made it clear the group incorporated in 2009 is known as Community Youth Center Ltd.
