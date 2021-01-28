By now, it is well documented that some states are lagging behind others in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. Virginia is near the top of the list in distributing vaccines to its health districts and localities, but finds itself at the complete opposite end when it comes to administering the vaccines it is given.
On Thursday, Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula urged patience. Avula said that Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration hope to have vaccinated 70-80% of Virginians who want the vaccine by mid-summer.
“It is going to be a couple of months,” Avula said. “At the end of the day, everyone who wants to get vaccinated will get the opportunity.”
Northam offered praise to President Joe Biden’s authorization of the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
“They have hit the ground running,” Northam said. “It is reassuring that we have new partners in Washington.”
A major concern of health officials at every level is what percentage of the population; especially those in Phase 1A of the vaccination plan, would receive or refuse the vaccine. A recent study from Carnegie Mellon University revealed some worrying trends.
CMU’s Delphi Lab, a leading flu-forecasting team, gathered survey data through Facebook. The survey found that across Southside Virginia, 70.1% of people would receive a coronavirus vaccination. That percentage is just slightly below the national average. Across the country, the percentage ranges from a low of 48% in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, to a high of 92% in Arlington County, Virginia.
Virginia is also seeing a lag in the rate at which COVID-19 vaccination data is reported. While Crater Health District has not reported what percentage of eligible Virginians have refused the vaccine thus far, they are optimistic that things are heading in the right direction.
“[CHD] are currently at four closed POD sites and are dispensing 500 plus vaccines per week,” said Tara Rose, the COVID-19 public information officer for CHD. “We will continue to increase this number as resources and doses become available. There are also plans for mass vaccination clinics across the district in the next month. These clinics will be based on vaccine availability from federal allocations to the state and distribution to the local health districts.”
