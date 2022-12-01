WAVERLY —Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in to the 911 communication center that three persons had been shot in the 299 block of Railroad Ave. in Waverly.
Deputies arrived within minutes to find one female who had been shot, but was mobile, alert and able to identify the shooter. The other two subjects (brothers) were pronounced dead at the scene.
Hardy is in possession of a firearm and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Shelton Hardy is asked to call the Sussex Sheriff's office at 434-246-5000 or the crime tip line - 434-597-4400. They can remain anonymous.
