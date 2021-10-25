At 7:51 a.m. on Friday (Oct. 22), Virginia State Police responded to asingle-vehicle crash on Route 47 just north of Draper Rd.
A 2018 Kensworth tractor-trailer was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and a utility pole. The driver, Shady W. Bennett, 58, of Edenton, N.C., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A medical emergency is being investigated as acontributing factor to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
