The Care Kids Day Care Center motto is to play, learn and grow together. As Black History Month reaches its latter days in February, the kids were doing some of the teachings through a virtual Black History program for family and friends.
“Due to COVID, we know we can’t have everybody in-house, and we wanted to figure out a way to be creative for Black History,” Care Kids owner Remia Moore said. “We decided to put on a Black History program.”
It was not a last-minute event thrown together on a whim. Raymani Moore, one of the kids in the program, went to work on the choreography for the dancing. The youth spoke of their African American role models through song and sharing historic moments highlighting contributions to the nation by African Americans.
From 19th Century orator, abolitionist and social reformer Frederick Douglas to current Vice President Kamala Harris and prominent African Americans in between, the youth were primed and ready to give a nob-forgettable history lesson to those tuned in virtually.
Remia said the preparation for the show took approximately two to three weeks. The skits, songs, and dances featured one, a few, or all the children at once. Eighteen children gathered together for the curtain call of the program, which lasted an hour.
The event had the children in the daycare facility playing, learning, and growing together. It also brought friends and family viewing the show virtually along for the ride.
