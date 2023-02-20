The Independent-Messenger will move to a weekly digital edition beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The move is being made to convert the paper’s newsroom to a digital format to keep full-time reporters and editors in Emporia and Greensville County while continuing to provide full-time news coverage for the community.
The paper’s website will publish daily and allow digital members to keep up with all the award-winning news coverage the Independent-Messenger provides Emporia and Greensville County. The Brunswick Times Gazette will add an Emporia, Greensville County news section to its weekly print edition which will be sold at all current Independent-Messenger vending stops. The Brunswick Times Gazette will be mailed to current Independent-Messenger subscribers who wish to keep a print subscription in addition to their digital access.
The Independent-Messenger and local community journalism will continue uninterrupted in Emporia and we wish to thank the community and our readership for their continued support as we move through this exciting and necessary transition.
You can call 434-432-1654, ext. 129 to get full access to your digital e-edition of the Independent-Messenger and you can get full digital access as well anytime at www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.