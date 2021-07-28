Petersburg, Va. – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host speaker Hampton Newsome on August 5 at 7 p.m. to discuss the struggles during the Civil War in North Carolina in his presentation titled, “The Fight for the Old North State” at the museum’s Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.
In early January of 1864, Confederate General Robert E. Lee wrote a dispatch which became a catalyst for what would become one of the last Confederate offensives of the war.
Lee wrote to Confederate president Jefferson Davis "The time is at hand when, if an attempt can be made to capture the enemy's forces at New Berne, it should be done." This began a series of events to move Confederate forces into position to assault and seize Union bases in North Carolina.
Attendees of the discussion will learn about these operations set against the
backdrop of a supply crisis, emerging peace movement and a gubernatorial election.
Newsome, an attorney living in Arlington, Virginia, has written two
books titled; The Fight for the Old North State: The Civil War in North Carolina,
January-May 1864 and Richmond Must Fall: The Richmond-Petersburg Campaign, October 1864.
Richmond Must Fall was recognized by the Civil War Monitor as a best book in
2013 and was a finalist for the Richard B. Harwell Book Award given by the Atlanta
Civil War Roundtable. He is also an editor of Civil War Talks: Further Reminiscences
of George S. Bernard and His Fellow Veterans.
Newsome additionally maintains a blog titled “Ransack Garret and Closet,” which can be found on Twitter and Facebook.
The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable meets the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00.
Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting.
Call (804) 861-2408 for more Information or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
