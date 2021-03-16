Kermit Hawthorne’s workspace feels oddly similar to a high school science lab. His counter is full of testing equipment, beakers and test tubes containing colorful liquids. He takes a sample of water he has collected, pours a chemical into the glass, swirls it around and holds the mixture up to the light – he’s testing the pH balance of water before it leaves the facility. It’s truly reminiscent of a tenth-grade chemistry lesson.
Hawthorne is the treatment plant operator for the four facilities owned by the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority [GCWSA]. He spends time at each of the facilities every week collecting and analyzing water samples, optimizing water treatment and performing maintenance on the various equipment at each site.
“I process and treat this community’s wastewater in an environmentally safe and effective manner,” Hawthorne said. “The treated water that I return to the environment is regulated by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and must be in compliance with our facility’s discharge permit.”
A man of few words, Hawthorne walks around the new Skippers Wastewater Treatment Facility with the comfort of someone showing you around their own home. He points out the features of GCWSA’s newest facility, which was completed in November 2020. For instance, the new Skippers facility uses ultraviolet [UV] light to disinfect water, as opposed to the traditional use of chlorine.
GCWSA Assistant Director Glen Gibson said the new facility cost roughly $5.1 million and was completed by two separate contractors.
November 2020 not only marked the opening of the Skippers treatment facility, but it also marked Hawthorne’s 21st year with GCWSA. Born and raised in Emporia, Hawthorne said he took the job years ago when he saw the opening in the paper and a former GCWSA employee said he should apply for the position.
Gibson recognizes the important role that Hawthorne serves to help Emporia-Greensville residents and businesses on a daily basis.
“He provides a vital service to the community,” Gibson said. “We need to be able to treat this community’s wastewater, not only for our residents, but also for commercial and industrial development. If you’re going to retain or recruit new industry, you’ve got to have a good wastewater treatment system and good operators to operate it. That’s Kermit.”
When he’s not hard at work, Hawthorne said he enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, grilling, taking short trips and being with family and friends. When asked if he could see himself being an actual science teacher, Hawthorne’s answer was simple.
“Probably.”
