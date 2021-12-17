Susan and Bobby Smith love Christmas and have again created a beautiful display of Christmas figures and lights turning their backyard into a Christmas wonderland. The address is 153 Freemans Place, Freeman, Virginia 23856, across from the Freeman Post Office on Governor Harrison Parkway (Route 58). Tours started Friday, Dec. 3, at 5:45 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. There is no charge. Make plans to enjoy this incredible display. The display is closed on Mondays in order for Bobby and Susan to visit other light displays and get a little rest.