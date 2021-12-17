FREEMAN – Susan and Bobby Smith have transformed their backyard into a Christmas wonderland with beautiful lights of every color, characters, and music. They are again sharing their love of Christmas with the public at no charge with tours of their creation starting Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. A golf cart will be available for those who have trouble walking. The address is 153 Freemans Place, Freeman, Virginia 23856. The home is located across from the Freeman Post Office on Governor Harrison Parkway. Once you turn into the driveway, follow the lights to the display. The display will be closed on Mondays and in case of inclement weather.
Bobby said the display is now on Google Maps.
The response to the decorations in the past was incredible and people were so appreciative of their hard work. The expressions of appreciation were greatly appreciated. Some improvements were added this year to better accommodate the number of people. A road was added so that buses can enter. The parking lot was expanded and improved. A new path was created going deeper into the woods and the entire pathway through the display is much smoother, making walking easier.
You might wonder why Susan and Bobby would put in so much work and time to recreate the display.
“We do this because we love to see the kids when they see the lights. Their eyes get huge and it is great to see their smiles. I also like it when a white haired gentleman says, ‘You did good, son.’ Seeing people enjoy the decorations makes it all worthwhile,” Bobby said.
Putting the lights up begins the day after Halloween when those lights come down. Yes there was a Halloween display too!
Bobby said he and Susan remember where each figure came from and most have a story to tell. Bobby said a man stopped by and said he was cleaning out and wanted to know if we could use a dinosaur so a dinosaur was added to the Smith Christmas family.
Music plays throughout the display adding a wonderful holiday touch to the beautiful lights.
Follow the display on Facebook – Freeman Lights. Bobby’s phone number is (804) 894-1381.
