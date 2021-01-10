PHOENIX — Virginia is the No. 28 growth state in America, according to U-Haul® data analyzing migration patterns from 2020.
Tennessee edges Texas, the leading growth state from 2016-18, and Florida, the No. 1 growth state for 2019, for top honors on the new U-Haul chart. Ohio and Arizona round out the top five states for growth.
Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.
Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia complete the top 10 growth states, amplifying a 2020 stronghold for the Southeast and Southwest regions in attracting do-it-yourself movers.
California slides one position to 50th as the state with the steepest out-migration – or the largest net loss of U-Haul trucks crossing its border. New York ranks 42nd. Illinois is 49th.
People coming to Virginia in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by close to 5% during the past year, while departures rose 4% over 2019. Arrivals accounted for slightly more than 50% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Virginia during 2020 to make it the No. 28 state for netting DIY movers, jumping 11 spots from its No. 39 ranking the previous year.
Virginia’s leading growth cities are Williamsburg and Henrico. Other notable net-gain cities include Hampton, Richmond, Danville, Springfield, Charlottesville, Alexandria, Chantilly and Leesburg.
Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the top 50 growth states and top 25 U.S. growth cities for 2020, as well as the top 25 Canadian growth cities.
While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the Company’s growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities are attracting and maintaining residents.
U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 22,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry. Find local U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers at uhaul.com/locations.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul keeps its customers and Team Members safe.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
