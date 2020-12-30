According to Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul, the town’s police Chief Darryl Davis resigned in the night on Dec. 22.
“He left on December 10,” said McPhaul, “and I never heard from him again.”
On the morning of Dec. 23, his work vehicle was in the parking lot and his resignation was inside Town Hall. Several efforts were made to contact Davis to confirm that his last day at work was Dec. 10 and if a report that he is now working in Smithfield were true. On Dec. 27 he answered one call, said, “I’m no longer working at Waverly,” and responded to the question about Dec. 10 with, “No.” Attempts at further questions resulted in his saying, “Let me give you a call back.” He did not. Multiple subsequent attempts to contact Davis resulted in no response.
When asked for clarification of the situation, Mayor McPhaul responded, “The night of December 22 he resigned effective immediately. He had previously been out on leave for two weeks. He came in at night and put in his resignation without notice. Council will meet to discuss the situation in closed session. Sgt. Marquise Smith is Interim chief.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.