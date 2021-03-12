Due to COVID-19, of Americans are increasingly seeking medical care at home and a new study finds Virginia is the No. 10 best state for in-home healthcare in 2021. Nationally, the situation is dire with home healthcare jobs not being filled quickly enough and costs far exceeding average annual income.
Americans spent $103 billion on home health care in 2018 and that was before Coronavirus. With hospitals overrun and Non-COVID patients trying to avoid catching the virus, the current need for high-quality affordable care is unprecedented.
The Senior List today released a study, States With The Best Home Health Care for Patients, using analyzing the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed and Zillow. Rankings were determined after analyzing data in nine categories related to caretaker availability and cost of care in each state.
Key Findings in Virginia:
· No. 10 overall best state for in-home care scoring a 252 out of a possible 408.
· 44% of in-home healthcare jobs have gone unfilled for 30+ days. (Kansas No. 1 Lowest percentage in the country with 36%, Wyoming highest with 76% of jobs unfilled)
· 119 healthcare workers are employed per 1,000 senior residents: (D.C. No. 1 highest with 302 workers per 1,000 senior residents, Alabama has the fewest at just 110)
Key National Findings:
· At Least One-Third of In-Home Healthcare Jobs Are Unfilled for 30+ Days in Every State: Kansas has the least unfilled jobs with 36.6%, and Wyoming has the most with 76% of jobs unfilled.
· In Every State, the Average Annual Cost of Full-Time Nursing Care Exceeds Annual Senior Income: California is the most expensive state with nursing care costing seniors 180%, or 80% more than what they earn in a year.
· Florida Has Lowest Ratio of In-Home Care Workers to Older Residents; D.C. Highest: Florida ranks last with 79.2 workers per 1,000 older residents; D.C. has the best ratio at 302.47 per 1,000.
