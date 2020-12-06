As this year’s Sussex County Angel Tree Drive draws to a close, Tia Sanchez, who revived the project three years ago as DSS Special Projects Director and has been a passionate advocate for it ever since, expressed her gratitude for how Sussex County is supporting its children and families this holiday season. Even while describing the 2020 drive as “very successful” she admitted that, for her, it was bittersweet.
“I’ve loved being there at DSS, working with the kids, seeing how the community came together to support our kids,” Sanchez said, “but Wednesday was my last day there. On December 1 I will be returning to the Health Department where I originally got involved in working with the county.”
With the current pandemic situation, she said that she believed that she was going where she was most needed right now but would miss the kids – and especially the Angel Tree project. While the 2020 drive was not quite completed as of press time, Sanchez was able to report some very positive things about this year’s effort.
“We have never had this kind of financial support before,” she said. “We already received over $9,000 to assure that even during this pandemic no Sussex County Child need be left with nothing on Christmas morning. It will be needed, with all the families facing such great difficulties due to the COVID situation, but I was able to leave feeling confident that every one of those children will be served.”
“I really have to take my hat off to the DSS Employees,” she continued. “They’ve worked so hard on this, and I’ve loved seeing the joy this project has brought them, even with the greatly added work load it brings on to them.”
“The Sheriff and his department are always so generous, and of course they came through before even being asked this year,” she said. “And I want to give a huge shout out to the mayor of Waverly. Mayor McPhaul fought for the children of Waverly, as they are always one of her biggest priorities. She jumped in and got involved and put in the work rallying the town council for the children for a huge donation that made all the difference. That was special to me and will make such a different for local families and children.”
Something else that she said particularly touched her this year was seeing the generous outpouring from local churches.
“Reverend McLaughlin of New Hope Baptist church came by himself in his own van, unloaded it, and brought in boxes and boxes of food,” she explained. “So, the surprise this year was that when people come and pick up the gifts for the children, they will get food for their families as well.”
Asked how she feels about what the program that has done fulfilling local children’s Christmas wishes for the last three years, Sanchez said, “I guess what I’m most happy about is the reinstatement of Christmas magic – really bringing back what the holiday is supposed to be. To give. To look out for those less fortunate. Because when we put that in place, those who receive now will also give in the future. I feel like we’re making sure the kids understand the meaning of Christmas, even in this year of COVID-19 – that Christ is the reason for the season.”
Looking back, she modestly admitted that yes, during her three years overseeing the project, The Angel Tree drive has served over 1,500 kids who otherwise would have had nothing under the tree on Christmas morning.
“I just take particular joy in knowing that each of those children woke up to a happy Christmas morning,” Sanchez said. “I really want to thank DSS from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity to serve the community. It’s brought me so much joy. I’ve met so many kids, heard so many stories, been able to help so many families. It has been a blessing to me to be able to do that, because I was that kid on somebody’s Angel Tree.”
“I just thank God that he has put me on a path to being able to help pay it forward – to help as many kids as possible,” she added. “And I already told them at DSS that going forward they can count on me to be involved any way I can. This program is too important to me and especially to the children and families who need it for me ever to completely walk away.”
