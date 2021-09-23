Schedule of events
Thursday, Sept. 23
6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Carnival
Friday, Sept. 24
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. DJ Andy Lucy, variety
6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Carnival
7;30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Breadwine & Blooze Band, Beach, Southern Soul, Motown
Saturday, Sept. 25
8 a.m. - 5K Run/Walk
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Greensville County Historical Society Museum open
10 a.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Court
11 a.m. - Virginia Peanut Festival Parade
Noon - 10 p.m. Carnival
Noon - 5 p.m. - Car & Truck Show
Noon - 5 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Park open, Petting Zoo, Southeast Ancestry Skills, Living History Cultural Exhibits, Arts & Crafts
12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - DJ Ricky Adams, Country & Karaoke
12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - New Band on the Block w/Deion Warren of “The Voice”, Motown, Blues, Jazz
2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - The Meherrin & Nottoway of Virginia Tribes perform song & dance
5 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. - The Ginger Thompson Band with Kim Short Clarke, Beach, Motown, Classics & a group of Aretha Franklin’s many hits
8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - The Feature Attraction Band, Beach,Southern Soul, Motown, Variety
9:05 p.m. - Fireworks
9:15 p.m. - 11 p.m. The Feature Attraction Band
