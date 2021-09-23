-

Mr. Peanut moves up S. Main St. in Emporia during the 2019 Virginia Peanut Festival Parade.

 Mark Mathews/I-M

Schedule of events

Thursday, Sept. 23

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Carnival

Friday, Sept. 24

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. DJ Andy Lucy, variety

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Carnival

7;30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Breadwine & Blooze Band, Beach, Southern Soul, Motown

Saturday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. - 5K Run/Walk

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Greensville County Historical Society Museum open

10 a.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Court

11 a.m. - Virginia Peanut Festival Parade

Noon - 10 p.m. Carnival

Noon - 5 p.m. - Car & Truck Show

Noon - 5 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Park open, Petting Zoo, Southeast Ancestry Skills, Living History Cultural Exhibits, Arts & Crafts

12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - DJ Ricky Adams, Country & Karaoke

12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - New Band on the Block w/Deion Warren of “The Voice”, Motown, Blues, Jazz

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - The Meherrin & Nottoway of Virginia Tribes perform song & dance

5 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. - The Ginger Thompson Band with Kim Short Clarke, Beach, Motown, Classics & a group of Aretha Franklin’s many hits

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - The Feature Attraction Band, Beach,Southern Soul, Motown, Variety

9:05 p.m. - Fireworks

9:15 p.m. - 11 p.m. The Feature Attraction Band