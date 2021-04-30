Greensville County Public Schools administration and staff are preparing for the return of their summer learning programs after a challenging school year. Summer learning offers high school students the chance to earn credits and instruction they might have missed – an effect that has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the reliance on virtual instruction.
GCPS Assistant Superintendent Yardley Farquharson said teachers and staff are excited to offer face-to-face summer learning options to students who need them. Programs will allow students to make up for unfinished learning, and prepare students who are still in a virtual setting to return to in-person teaching in the fall.
The school system will partner with the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville to create exciting and innovative ways to engage with students. Farquharson said staff is hoping parents will take advantage of the cost-free opportunity for their children to gain valuable face-to-face instruction.
Summer learning programs will begin in July, and meals will be provided to all students who participate.
A survey will be sent to parents in the coming weeks gauging interest and providing more information on specific programs being offered. More information will follow on scheduling and registration.
