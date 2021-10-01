Richmond – Starting Oct. 1, all Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) "participants will see an increase in their benefits due to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s recent update to the Thrifty Food Plan methodology, the first since 1975. SNAP benefits are based on the Thrifty Food Plan to estimate the cost of groceries needed to provide a healthy diet for a family of four.
“No one in Virginia should ever go hungry. This long overdue change to the Thrifty Food Plan means that over 760,000 Virginians can better afford nutritious meals, said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Food insecurity has spiked to frightening levels during the pandemic, and every opportunity to provide meals and more financial resources to low-income families must be taken. USDA has done their part by increasing SNAP benefits, and now we must all work together to make sure every eligible household participates in SNAP and that we implement all the strategies in the Commonwealth’s Roadmap to End Hunger.”
Beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022, the new income limits are:
Household Size
Maximum Gross Monthly Income
1-$2,147
2-$2,904
3-$3,660
4-$4,147
5-$5,147
6-$5,930
7-$6,687
8-$7,444
each additional member-$757
