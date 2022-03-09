Virginia State Police and fire crews remain on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Mecklenburg County that has lanes in both directions of Interstate 85 closed near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
At 5:41 a.m. Wednesday (March 9), Virginia State Police responded to a crash that occurred when a tanker truck traveling north on I-85 ran off the left side of the interstate at the 1 mile marker. The vehicle jackknifed and the tanker overturned into the median. The driver was not injured in the crash.
The tanker is carrying approximately 10,000 gallons of propane. Fortunately, the tanker was not ruptured in the crash. However, the propane must be pumped out of the tanker and into another tanker before it can safely be removed from the median.
Because propane is combustible, both south and northbound lanes of I-85 remain closed for the duration of this incident. Detours are in place in both Virginia and North Carolina, and will remain in place for 2-3 more hours. Motorists are advised to avoid traveling through this area until the scene is cleared.
