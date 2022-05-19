Encouraging youth and steering them in the right direction is a mission for Terrence Washington. This year he’s hosted two summits for young males. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, a forum for female youth will occur at the Washington Park Community Center.
“Our mission is to empower the youth to lead the next generation,” Washington said. “We want our young ladies to love themselves, respect themselves, and understand they are intelligent and beautiful. We are calling upon all moms, aunts, coaches, pastors, and teachers in our community that are willing to come to reach our young ladies, and to get as many young ladies to attend as we can.”
Guest speakers include Sharon Randolph, Thelma Atkins-Riley, Arnetta Williams, Brittany Owens, and Karen Kemp-Bynum.
About the speakers:
Randolph is a Greensville County High School graduate who starred in basketball at North Carolina State University. She won the Most Outstanding Player of the 1991 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament award. Randolph went on to play professional basketball overseas before playing in the then newly formed WNBA.
Kemp-Bynum is a native of Washington Park. She is a teacher in Dinwiddie, but the educator spent time in Greensville County and the Sussex County school division. Kemp-Bynum is a published author and public speaker as well.
Atkins-Riley is heavily involved in the Emporia-Greensville community. In 1967 she became the first African-American graduate of Greensville County High School. Atkins-Riley was also the first African-American president of the Emporia Rotary Club from 2019-2021. She also heads the Community Youth Center Limited and was responsible for reopening the swimming pool at the site. Atkins-Riley retired as the Practical Nursing Program Director at Southside Virginia Community College. However, retirement hasn’t kept her away from the school. She still works part-time at SVCC.
Williams started WEIRD Girl mentoring in 2018 following a heartfelt conversation with an 11-year-old girl getting bullied by her classmates. Williams initiated a program to provide a safe space for middle and high schoolers to explore their identities, gain confidence, and learn skills to empower them.
Owens was raised in Emporia. She is a single mother of two daughters. Owens hopes to become a national public speaker. Her story is similar to Washington’s. Early life wrong decisions put her on a path of destruction, but she turned her life around and wants to empower youth and help them make the right choices in life.
The May 21 program will mark Washington’s third youth summit in five months. It won’t be the last program he brings to the community this year.
“My prayers are that we as a community start to change our youth’s lives in a positive way,” Washington said. “We will not give up. We will fight to the end to save our youth. Our motto is boots on the ground. We are in the community, we are in the church, we are in the schools — anywhere we have to go, my team and I will be there.”
