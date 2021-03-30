WASHINGTON — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04), and Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03), sponsors of the Environmental Justice for All Act, today hailed the announced membership of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council (WHEJAC) and called for broad action by the executive branch to implement a strong environmental justice agenda at all levels of the federal government.
Pointing to President Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order – which begins by committing to the pursuit of environmental justice, among other goals and principles, and mentions the issue twice in the first paragraph alone – Grijalva said that Monday’s announcement should be just the next step in a substantive, ongoing administration effort to strengthen environmental justice standards.
The WHEJAC membership includes several members of the Environmental Justice Working Group (EJWG), an advisory group Grijalva and McEachin convened beginning in 2018 as they prepared the original version of the Environmental Justice for All Act. The lawmakers reintroduced the bill on March 18 after first introducing it in the 116th Congress.
“From day one, President Biden and Vice President Harris have been committed to working alongside environmental justice communities, to listen and learn from their lived experiences in order to advance solutions that promote clean air, pure water and an environment free of toxic pollution,” McEachin said. “Today’s historic announcement is yet another powerful example of their determination to address our
nation’s legacy of injustice. I am pleased to see so many dear friends and
indispensable members of the movement on the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council and look forward to my continued collaboration with these stalwart champions for environmental justice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.