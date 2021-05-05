CHESTER and MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- John Tyler Community College is starting a new series in May to introduce students and alumni to local employers and provide information on pathways to careers with those businesses and similar companies.
Each Career Connector Series event will feature one of Tyler's employer partners, who will share information about their company; discuss the types of careers they offer; and explain what education, skills and credentials are needed to get started in those jobs.
Attendees will receive information about programs offered by Tyler and its workforce division, Community College Workforce Alliance that prepare people for the types of jobs discussed.
The first Career Connector Series will be online May 11 at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on the healthcare industry featuring HCA Healthcare. Representatives from HCA will talk about what they look for in candidates and different pathways that lead to healthcare jobs.
Staff from Tyler and CCWA will talk about their healthcare academic and workforce
training options, how to sign up for them, and programs that can help pay for education.
Those interested in attending the Career Connector Series may register online at https://bit.ly/39z018K. Those with questions may contact Emily Bikowski, adult outreach coordinator, at ebikowski@jtcc.edu.
