The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a breaking and entering at Unkle Odie’s Store in Greensville County. If you have information regarding the crime or recognize the white male and white female subjects, call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.
Greensville Sheriff’s Office seeks information on break-in
