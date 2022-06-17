RICHMOND — On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 768, sponsored by Delegate Keith Hodges, R-Urbanna, and SB 335, sponsored by Senator George Barker, D-Southern Fairfax, to allow the Virginia REALTORS® to form an association health plan, which would include a single risk pool of the self-employed and employees of real estate brokerage firms who are members of the association. The association must meet the requirements of eligibility as outlined in these bills.
"This legislation gives thousands of Virginians the opportunity to purchase affordable, comprehensive health insurance and continue to cut down on the cost of living,” said Youngkin. “For years, Virginia REALTORS® worked alongside leaders in the General Assembly to tirelessly advocate for this commonsense health care solution for Virginians across the Commonwealth, and today, we stand together to sign this bipartisan legislation into law.”
“These bills represent an important step to ensure that realtors throughout the Commonwealth have access to quality health care options,” said Delegate Keith Hodges. “It is an honor to have carried HB 768 and create free-market solutions to make health care more affordable and accessible,”
"This legislation provides an excellent and long-overdue opportunity for Virginia’s Realtors to receive quality and affordable healthcare,” said Senator George Barker.
“On behalf of our 38,000 Virginia REALTORS®, I want to thank Governor Youngkin, Senator Barker, and Delegate Hodges for their steadfast support of this issue,” said Denise Ramey, Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President. “Signing this bill into law opens the door for us to pursue more affordable health insurance options for thousands of hardworking Virginians.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.