WASHINGTON – In honor of Veterans Day, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the recipient of the 2022 VA-04 Veteran of the Year award: Sergeant David M. Robinson.
“This Veteran’s Day, I am honored to congratulate Sgt. David Robinson as the 2022 recipient of the VA-04 Veteran of the Year award,” said McEachin. “Sgt. Robinson, a Marine veteran, served our country overseas through three tours in Iraq between 2004 and 2009. Since returning to civilian life, Sgt. Robinson has continued to uphold a life of service and give back to his communities. He works with local Richmond organizations to better others’ lives and is currently sponsoring an Afghan family that fled during the Taliban takeover last year. He also continues to give back and support other veterans in Virginia and across the nation. Sgt. Robinson embodies the Marine’s motto of ‘Semper Fidelis’ both through his impressive military career and his continued contributions to our community. It is my honor to award Sgt. Robinson this recognition and thank him for his service.”
Robinson was as an E-5 Sergeant in the Marine Corps and served three tours in Iraq. Upon completion of his military career, he moved to Denver, Colorado, where he founded Code Brigade, a nonprofit aimed at teaching beginner programming skills to middle school students from at-risk communities. Since moving back to Virginia, Robinson has been heavily involved with Transforming Today’s Youth and the Richmond chapter of the International Rescue Committee.
He also served on the Richmond Community Criminal Justice Board. In addition, he is a member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA).
McEachin had the opportunity to personally congratulate Robinson on his selection and thank him for his service.
