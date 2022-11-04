Deerfield Correctional Institute librarian Mary Guist notices one thing a high percentage of inmates have in common. They never developed the needed reading skills as young children to lead them on a path to success.
As the guest speaker at last week’s Emporia Rotary Club meeting, Guist floated a plan to improve reading skills for youth ages birth to 5 in Emporia-Greensville. She hopes to partner with local 501-3c organizations to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program to the area. A child receives a book a month. By the time the youth reaches kindergarten, they have a library of 60 books. Guist said it is essential that parents and guardians read to and with their children in their developing stages.
“Reading is the key,” she said. “Reading test scores in Greensville County Public Schools are abysmal. You don’t need me to tell you that. They’ve been bad since COVID. They were nothing to brag about before COVID, just a hair over 50% pass rate in third grade.”
Guist said the first three years of a child’s life are critical, with 90% of a child’s brain development happening during that period. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a source involved during those formative years. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is connected with a local affiliate. For $2.10 a month, a child receives a book by mail. The first book is The Little Engine That Could. The final book in the series is Look Out Kindergarten, Here We Come.
Many civic organizations in the Emporia-Greensville community are eligible to participate in the program. It would cost $22.20 a year for one child. More information about the program is available at imaginationlibrary.com. The Commonwealth of Virginia will match the first year’s investment in the program. The lifelong impact of one not having the reading skills necessary in today’s world can be devastating.
“I’ve seen the whole spectrum of what happens when children are not read to, do not own books, and do not have books in their home,” Guist said. “Many times they do not acquire the reading skills to be successful adults. The saddest thing anyone ever told me is — I never stepped foot into a library until I got locked up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.