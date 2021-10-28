It’s only fitting the next Emporia Storage Auction is Saturday, Oct. 30. Bidders get a glance at the contents in a unit in a winner takes all bid. Only when the winner gets the opportunity to go through the merchandise will they find out if it was a trick or a treat.
At 10 a.m., bidders will gather at the 315 West Atlantic St. headquarters to bid on contents of the units up for auction. After the units have been auctioned off, the bidders move to the 623 South Main St. site. The final stop is the Emporia Storage East Atlantic St. location.
One never knows what they will find at a storage auction. Emporia Storage owner Boyce Adams has seen it all.
“The most interesting thing I’ve seen sold is one unit we opened up that had three 4-wheelers in it,” Adams said. “The highest-paid unit was $2,000 to $3,000. It looked like someone had an automotive shop in there. It was loaded with tools, supplies, and stuff like that.”
Thirty-five units were auctioned off during the last Emporia Storage auction in April. The exact number of units for the Oct. 30 auction won’t be known until the day before the auction.
It’s an exciting time for the bidders, but it’s a business necessity for Adams. The belongings of delinquent storage units are auctioned to the highest bidder to recoup the loss of rental fees. Adams never recovers all of his losses, but the auctions do help alleviate some of the lost revenue.
Auctioneer Carla Cash Harris said there is a seasonal twist to the upcoming auction. Those attending the auction are encouraged to dress in costume. There will be a contest for auction participants with a prize awarded for the best costume.
Harris is a member of the Virginia Auctioneers Association. She heads all types of auctions, but the storage auctions bring the best vibe.
“My absolute favorite is the storage auctions,” she said. “They are like what you see on Storage Wars on TV. You just never know what you are going to find.”
Participants of the storage auction are asked to adhere to current government requirements of social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
The gates open at 9 a.m. for registration. The merchandise in the units is sold as-is, and the contents must be moved by 6 p.m. that day.
For more information about the Oct. 30 storage auction, call Harris at 434-594-4406 or Emporia Storage at 434-634-2919.
